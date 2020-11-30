Laverne Cox recounts transphobic attack in Griffith Park: ‘Never fails to be shocking’

Actress Laverne Cox and a friend are safe after a man launched a transphobic attack on them in Griffith Park.

In a 10-minute Instagram Live video that includes profanity, the “Orange Is the New Black” alum recently detailed the incident, which occurred while she and a friend were walking the Los Angeles trails over the holiday weekend. As they walked, a man approached them, “aggressively” asked for the time and said, “Guy or girl?” before assaulting Cox’s friend.

“I look back, and I’m like, what is happening?” Cox said Saturday. “The guy is hitting my friend. My friend is going towards him. And I’m like, ‘Holy s—,’ and I pull out my phone and call 911 … All of the sudden, it’s over and the guy is gone.”

Cox was left “triggered” and “in shock” by the violent encounter, which she said “never fails to be shocking,” despite her “long history of street harassment in New York.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.