Law enforcement, civic leaders and civilians are mourning the slaying of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was killed in an ambush shooting in Antelope Valley Saturday evening.

A large procession of first responders followed the transport of Clinkunbroomer’s body from Lancaster to the Coroner’s Office in Boyle Heights overnight.

Overpasses were filled with people paying their respects to the 30-year-old deputy who got engaged just four days ago.

Clinkunbroomer joined LASD’s Palmdale Station in 2018 and also served as a field training officer for a year-and-a-half.

The procession went from Lancaster to the Coroner’s Office in Boyle Heights, and the slain deputy’s body was followed by a long line of vehicles. (LASD)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that Clinkunbroomer comes from a family of LASD deputies, including his father and grandfather, and that the fallen deputy had “service…running through his veins.”

Sheriff Luna also said that LASD would be utilizing all resources available to search for whoever is responsible for the ambush shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.