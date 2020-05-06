Video: Law enforcement, firefighters head to Cedars-Sinai hospital to honor nurses on National Nurses Day

The city of West Hollywood is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies and fire departments to honor nurses on Wednesday, which is National Nurses Day.

The salute comes as nurses on the front line help battle the coronavirus.

Numerous vehicles lined up on Santa Monica Boulevard west of La Cienega Boulevard, in West Hollywood, as the motorcade kicked off about 9:45 p.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. The caravan ended at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Grove.

Upon reaching their destination, dozens of police and sheriff’s personnel, and firefighters got out of their vehicles outside the emergency room entrance and applauded nurses in a demonstration of gratitude.

Another event will take place Wednesday night, ensuring both dayside and nightside nurses get their due.

The second motorcade will begin at 7:15 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m., going along much of the same route as the morning one to reach the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department are all taking part.

In addition to it being National Nurses Day, May is National Nurses Month, while Wednesday also kicks off National Nurses Week. The week honoring nurses ends with International Nurses Day on May 12, which coincides with Florence Nightingale’s birthday.