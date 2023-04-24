Three months after the Lunar New Year fatal mass shooting in Monterey Park, local and state officials will announce on Monday legislation that they hope will prevent similar shootings in the future.

Supporters of the three new bills include Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra), whose district includes Monterey Park, the Prosecutors Alliance of California, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Monterey Park Mayor Jose Sanchez and gun violence survivor LaNaisha Edwards.

The United States is on pace to set a record for mass shootings. So far this year, 88 people have died in 17 shootings, according to the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

In addition to the shootings in Monterey Park, prominent attacks include shootings at the Covenant School in Tennessee last month and a birthday party in Alabama about a week ago.