Lawmakers want to build Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue in L.A.

An English teacher from Baltimore joins people gathered at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19, 2020. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press )

Los Angeles City council members on Wednesday introduced legislation to build a statue honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer whose life meant a fairer country for us all. She was the heroine in our Nation’s story and we are forever indebted for her example and service,” Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said in a statement. “This statue is a beautiful celebration of Justice Ginsburg’s life and legacy — let her fight fuel our fight for justice for all.”

Hundreds have gathered across the country to mourn and honor the women’s rights champion since her death at age 87 on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer. People have come together outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together.

Ginsburg became the court’s second female justice when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. But even before her historic appointment, Ginsburg won landmark gender discrimination cases during her time as a lawyer.

Affectionately called the Notorious RBG, Ginsburg is widely admired by women of all ages for her defense of women’s rights and minorities.

Council President Nury Martinez, Council Members David Ryu and Monica Rodriguez introduced the motion to build a statue honoring the court’s liberal icon in Los Angeles. It seeks funding and location options for the statue from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

“She was determined, fearless, resilient and a fierce advocate for women’s rights and civil rights. It’s impossible to overstate the incredible impact she had on women across the nation,” City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement. “A City of Los Angeles statue honoring her would be a lasting tribute to a woman whose life-changing work will outlive us all.”