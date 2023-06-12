Lawmakers in Laguna Beach are working to preserve a naturally occurring sand berm in Aliso Beach that protects marine wildlife and keeps any harmful contaminants from being released into the ocean.

Sometimes the berm is breached naturally during storms, while other times, beachgoers dig out the sand that makes the berm to create a standing wave for skimboarding, officials say.

The new laws would impose stricter rules and punishments for people who destroy the berm.

“What we’re doing is starting with an educational program,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “We’re going to have signage out there. Our lifeguards understand the issue. We’re advising people, ‘Please don’t breach the berm.’ In terms of enforcement, we haven’t reached that level yet because we don’t currently have a mechanism in place.”

The new changes are a result of the city of Laguna Beach taking over Aliso Beach and other beaches in South Laguna from the county on March 1. The city is considering creating an ordinance and installing a camera to keep a closer watch and fine people who breach the berm.