Lawsuit announced against Fontana school district 2 decades after former teacher accused of sex abuse

A lawsuit was announced Tuesday against the Fontana Unified School District months after a former teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five students.

Related Content Former Fontana Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting at Least 5 Children Over 14 Years

The arrest in February came more than two decades after the former students were allegedly victimized by Garry Lee Gorgei. The lawsuit claims district officials ignored the allegations and instead transferred Gorgei to another school.

One of the victims, now a 34-year-old mother of three, spoke out Tuesday and said she felt “demonized” by the district.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2020.