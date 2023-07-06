A former teacher at Kanye West’s private California Christian school, Donda Academy, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the rapper. Plaintiff Isaiah Meadows said the school had dangerous electrical wiring, no glass in the windows, and engaged in illegal retaliatory practices for any employees who reported safety and health violations.

Meadows said he was fired in retaliation for reporting numerous safety issues, “including faulty electrical wiring in the school that once started a fire near where students eat,” according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The suit named defendants as Yeezy Christian Academy, Donda Academy, Kanye West, and school directors Brianne Cambell, Allison Tidwell and Chris Julian, among others.

Donda Academy is an unaccredited Christian private school located in Simi Valley. It was founded in 2022 by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021. Ye serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

“It is just absolutely egregious what is going on at this school,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Ron Zambrano.

In the lawsuit, Meadows said, “In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass, inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days. The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.”

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

This complaint comes following several other lawsuits filed against West and Donda Academy.

At the time of writing this, attorneys and representatives for Ye and Donda Academy had not yet responded to KTLA’s request for comment.