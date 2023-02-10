Two grassroots groups are alleging Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopters are disrupting residents in low-income neighborhoods and have sued for the disclosure of information.

The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition and the UCLA Carceral Ecologies Lab are challenging the refusal of the agency to disclose basic records about their helicopter fleet. A public information records request was filed back in July.

Both groups have been working to examine the environmental and health impact of aerial surveillance by police helicopters.

They are looking to expose whether these helicopters are unfairly targeting minority groups.