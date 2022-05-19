It’s been nearly a year since the catastrophic fireworks explosion rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood damaging homes, destroying cars and injuring more than a dozen people.

Many of the families displaced by the blast are still living in hotels and they say the city isn’t doing enough to make things right.

A new lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of nearly two-dozen victims claims the city is stonewalling them.

The explosion happened on June 30, in a neighborhood along E. 27th Street. Now eleven months later, many of the families whose lives have been permanently changed are still waiting for the city to make up for their admitted mistake.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 19, 2022.