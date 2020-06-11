Lawyers: L.A. protesters who weren’t charged should have arrest record destroyed

Protesters arrested for curfew violations or failure to disperse during peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in police custody aren’t facing criminal charges in Los Angeles, and now their lawyers want prosecutors and the LAPD to seal and destroy the related records.

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty Jackie Lacey and prosecutors in a number of other local jurisdictions have already declared they won’t seek criminal charges against about 3,000 people arrested during recent marches for misdemeanor curfew violations, unlawful assembly, failure to disperse, failure to follow a police order and similar low-level offenses, saying they support the exercise of 1st Amendment rights.

But attorneys with the National Lawyers Guild and Los Angeles County Public Defenders Union want prosecutors and the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to take it a step further.

“We now ask the city attorney and LAPD Chief Michel Moore to close this episode by sealing and destroying these protesters’ arrest records. Not just because arrestees are entitled to this relief by law, but because it would serve the interest of justice — for as we all know, arrest records can cause significant collateral consequences in the areas of housing, employment and immigration,” the lawyers said Thursday in announcing the request.

