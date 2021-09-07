LAX and SoFi Stadium look to hire more than 5,000 with job fair in Inglewood Thursday

SoFi Stadium is seen on May 2, 2021. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles International Airport and SoFi Stadium are looking to fill more than 5,000 job openings with a hiring fair this Thursday — and some job-seekers will get hired on the spot, the airport said.

The job fair will take place Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Inglewood stadium, located at 1001 S. Stadium Drive. SoFi Stadium is also hosting additional hiring events this month, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, on Sept. 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30.

More than 45 different companies based at LAX and the stadium will be there Thursday looking to hire, with jobs in areas including airlines, concessions, retail, administration, construction, security, food services and hospitality, the airport said in a news release.

Interviews will be conducted at Thursday’s event, and anyone who pre-registers will get access to online job readiness training and resources like resume and interview tips, officials said.

Representatives from the state Employment Development Department and city of L.A.’s WorkSource Centers will also be on hand at the hiring fair.

LAX is the world’s third-busiest airport and second-busiest in the U.S. It generates more than 620,000 jobs in Southern California, the airport said, citing a study based on 2014 operations.

SoFi Stadium, meanwhile, says it’s committed to being a 100% union job site and has set aside apprenticeship opportunities to help city of Inglewood residents gain experience.

“Behind the scenes of every concert, sporting event and vacation is an individual whose role contributes to the creation of memorable experiences,” said Crolyn Hull, general manager for the city of L.A.’s Economic and Workforce Development Department. “This job fair represents an opportunity to restore lost jobs and illuminate options for job training that can lead to new careers.”

Officials say COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at Thursday’s event, including mandatory masking and physical distancing.

More than 1,500 people were registered for the event as of Saturday.

Anyone interested in attending can click here to register. Questions may be directed to businessandjobs@lawa.org.