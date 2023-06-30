Beginning today, travelers will no longer be able to use plastic water bottles in the Los Angeles International Airport, the company announced.

The company tweeted, “Effective today, LAX will ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.”

The ban comes two years after the L.A. Board of Airport Commissioners announced in 2021 that they’d be phasing out single-use plastic bottles at LAX and Van Nuys airports to move toward zero-waste in their facilities and fight climate change.

“Eliminating single-use plastic water bottles is the right thing to do for our airports, our communities and our environment,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “We thank L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for leading the city’s vision for a better, more sustainable future and our Board of Airport Commissioners for taking action to achieve zero waste at our airports by 2045.”

To aid the transition of banning single-use plastic water bottles, the L.A. Department of Water and Power partnered with LAWA to install 60 new hydration stations throughout LAX’s terminals to provide passengers with convenient access to drinking water.

“We encourage guests to bring reusable water bottles that can be filled at various water stations throughout our terminals,” LAX tweeted. Thank you for helping us reduce plastic waste as we move towards zero waste.”