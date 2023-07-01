A steady stream of travelers was seen at LAX Saturday morning, signaling the start of a busy travel weekend for July 4 celebrations.

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads and the skies ahead of Independence Day, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

And while some families may wait until a holiday that falls on a weekend to go on vacation, other families have decided to take the days ahead of July 4 off and travel for festivities.

KTLA 5’s Erin Myers spoke with one family traveling to Kauai for the holiday, and while they said that their airport experience on Saturday morning was relatively easy, they know that the airport could have been much busier.

“It’s not as bad as we initially anticipated,” said one of the family members traveling to Kauai. “We know with the delays going on, we got here a little earlier than usual, but it’s been fine so far.”

Airports nationwide, including LAX, are expected to be extra busy through July 10. Travelers are recommended to pack their patience when flying and are encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.