LAX announced Friday that it has opened a new parking facility with features such as contactless exit and entry and shuttle bus tracking, all included to enhance customers’ experience.

The new parking lot is located at 5455 W. 111th St. between Aviation and La Cienega boulevards, which is the former location of Parking Lot E.

In addition to the contactless exit and entry and shuttle bus tracking, the parking lot also includes

The shuttle buses will take guests between LAX Budget Parking and the Central Terminal area. Shuttles are expected to run about every 20 to 30 minutes.

Customers should expect to pay about $15 to $20 daily for parking, but more discounts are expected to available, a news release said.

“Reinventing Lot E to bring LAX travelers a convenient and affordable option with LAX Budget Parking has been an exciting project for us—especially following the success we saw with the smart parking initiatives,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

“With LAX Budget Parking, the airport continues to spearhead solutions for parking facilities to meet travel demands, provide budget-conscious options and set standards across the aviation industry with help from our partners at ABM Industries.”

The new parking location comes as LAX continues to renovate the airport as a part of a multi-billion-dollar project. The airport also plans to open an “automated People Mover train system and Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility, among other initiatives,” a news release said.