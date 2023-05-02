An LAX police motor officer was injured in a crash on the 105 Freeway Tuesday afternoon in Inglewood.

Authorities responded to the 105 Freeway near the Hawthorne Boulevard exit around 2:50 p.m. on reports of a downed motor officer.

The officer was rushed to a hospital where he was reported to be “conscious, breathing and responsive.”

An LAX police motor officer was injured in a crash on the 105 Freeway in Inglewood on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

An LAX police motor officer was injured in a crash on the 105 Freeway in Inglewood on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

An LAX police motor officer was injured in a crash on the 105 Freeway in Inglewood on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Footage from Sky5 showed a damaged bus near the downed motorcycle. Another motorcycle and several other vehicles may have been involved in the crash.

The 105 Freeway was reduced to one open lane while authorities cleared the scene and began their investigation.