A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m.

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact number of people trapped is unclear.

Firefighters are currently at the airport and working to get the elevators moving again.

Airport officials said flights have not been impacted by the outage and security screening through the Transportation Security Administration is continuing without any issues.

The airport also reported that some traffic lights were out within the Central Terminal and drivers were asked to use extra caution when picking up and dropping off passengers.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s outage map shows two outages in the area of LAX. Both outages had listed a 4 p.m. timeline for when power would be fully restored.