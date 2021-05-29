LAX sees record 2021 travel crowd ahead of Memorial Day

Los Angeles International Airport set a new 2021 record on Friday, with more than 78,000 travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration checks ahead of Memorial Day, airport officials said.

Airports across the country were expected to be much busier this holiday weekend than during 2020. LAX officials are reminding holiday travelers to arrive two hours early and plan for parking.

More than 37 million people were expected to travel from May 27 through May 31, a 60% increase from last year’s record-low of 23 million travelers, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 29, 2021.

Memorial Day weekend at LAX will be much busier than last year. If you’re traveling or meeting someone at the airport, check out these tips on how to make your visit to LAX run smoother. #travelsafely https://t.co/MrWJj5Y1DQ pic.twitter.com/YiYzYVaCpI — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 29, 2021