LAX is once again one of the five busiest airports in the world.

After a down year of travel in 2020 that saw the airport fall out of the top ten list of busiest airports, the airport bounced back as more people felt comfortable traveling once again in 2021.

LAX rose ten spots from No. 15 to No. 5 according to new figures released Monday by Airports Council International.

More than 48 million passengers flew out of LAX in 2020, which was a 67% increase from the previous year, according to the annual ranking.

The drop in total passengers in 2020 was directly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw fewer travelers across the country and world as a whole.

“LAX continues to welcome more and more people back through its doors, and we expect to continue this rise in passenger numbers as international and business travel increase this year,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said in a news release.

LAX also maintained its spot in the top ten among all airports in the world for total air cargo. The airport was No. 8 in both 2020 and 2021, according to ACI. The coronavirus pandemic had a much smaller impact on air cargo flights, experts said.

Regaining the top spot as the world’s busiest airport was Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, which has historically seen off the most travelers in the world. In 2020, the Atlanta airport was usurped by the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China.

Below is a list of the top 10 busiest airports in total passengers for 2021:

PASSENGERS*

202120202019Airport2021% change vs 2020% change vs 2019
121ATLANTA GA, US (ATL) 75 704 76076.4-31.5
2410DALLAS/FORT WORTH TX, US (DFW) 62 465 75658.7-16.8
3816DENVER CO, US (DEN) 58 828 55274.4-14.8
4136CHICAGO IL, US (ORD) 54 020 39975.1-36.2
5153LOS ANGELES CA, US (LAX) 48 007 28466.8-45.5
61834CHARLOTTE NC, US (CLT) 43 302 23059.2-13.4
72731ORLANDO FL, US (MCO) 40 351 06886.7-20.3
8111GUANGZHOU, CN (CAN) 40 259 401-8.0-45.1
9324CHENGDU, CN (CTU) 40 117 496-1.5-28.2
102230LAS VEGAS NV, US (LAS) 39 754 36678.6-23.1
* Total passengers enplaned and deplaned, passengers in transit counted once

INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS*

202120202019Airport2021% change vs 2020% change vs 2019
111DUBAI, AE (DXB) 29 110 60912.7-66.3
2614ISTANBUL, TR (IST) 26 466 16966.0-33.1
323AMSTERDAM, NL (AMS) 25 488 78322.1-64.4
458FRANKFURT, DE (FRA) 22 697 49034.8-64.0
546PARIS, FR (CDG) 22 616 99518.7-67.6
6715DOHA, QA (DOH) 17 701 97841.4-54.4
732LONDON, GB (LHR) 17 624 931-14.7-76.8
83126ANTALYA, TR (AYT) 17 148 111160.4-40.3
91011MADRID, ES (MAD) 15 337 77538.8-65.9
102861CANCÚN, MX (CUN) 13 261 95194.5-19.7
* International passengers enplaned and deplaned

For more information about the yearly list of busiest airports, click here.