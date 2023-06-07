An LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence attended Pride Night at the Los Angeles Angels game on Wednesday after a personal invite from the mayor.

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken invited the satirical ‘nun’ group to join her at the game following the group’s contention with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in May.

“I’m inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7,” Mayor Aitken tweeted. “Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers’ decision.”

Based on their philanthropic work, the Sisters were slated to be honored with the Dodgers’ Community Hero Award at the ballclub’s Pride Night on June 16. The Dodgers, however, rescinded the invitation after receiving backlash from conservatives and Catholics who opposed the group’s use of Catholic imagery.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of self-described “queer and trans nuns,” were set to be honored with the team’s Community Hero Award. (The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence)

The Los Angeles Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. (KTLA)

Members of the international activist group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence oversee the GAYme game show during RuPaul’s DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center, May 7, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence show their support during the gay pride parade in West Hollywood, Calif. on June 12, 2016. The Los Angeles Dodgers have removed a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups. The team announced Wednesday, May 17, 2023, that the group, which primarily consists of men dressed as nuns, wouldn’t receive an award during the June 16 event, citing the “strong feelings” of people who were offended. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Sister Candy Cide (L) and Sister Buffy of the Los Angeles chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence encourage walkers in the 17th annual AIDS Walk October 21, 2001 in West Hollywood, CA. More than 20,000 people turned out for the walk, raising $2.5 million for AIDS Project Los Angeles and other service organizations, officials said. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Sisters describe themselves as a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty. We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

They are known for their activism on behalf of LGBTQ rights and their support for those living with HIV and other causes.

When the Dodgers announced their decision to disinvite the Sisters, they said:

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

In response, some fans, California lawmakers and local groups disavowed the move.

The L.A. LGBT Center withdrew its support of Pride Night in solidarity with the Sisters while calling on the Dodgers to reconsider their decision or cancel the event.

“Any organization that turns its back on LGBTQ+ people at this damning and dangerous inflection point in our nation’s history should not be hoisting a rainbow flag or hosting a ‘Pride Night,’” the Center said.

Amid blowback from the controversial decision, the Dodgers eventually reversed course and apologized to the Sisters, inviting them to be honored at the team’s 10th annual Pride Night. The Sisters accepted the invitation.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence … the Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies,” the team said in a statement after meeting with leaders of the group.

As for the Angels Pride Night, the Sisters are not expected to be featured on the field or throughout the game and are attending as personal guests of the mayor.

In response to any criticisms that the Sisters are perpetuating anything offensive, group members wholly disagreed and said they have nothing but respect for others.

“We have lots of religious people who are Sisters, from Christians, Muslims, Hindus and they also take it very seriously to be a nun,” explained Sister Electra Complex. “It is not a mockery. It is a service. It is our LGBTQ lifelong duty. We take all kinds of pride in our work, so it is definitely not a mockery of religion in any way.”