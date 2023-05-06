A Long Beach man was arrested Friday in connection with his alleged shooting at police officers during a standoff last month involving his brother.

Jason Santiago Gonzalez, 24, opened fire on five Long Beach Police Department officers on April 16 when his 30-year-old brother, David Gonzalez, also of Long Beach, was involved in a standoff with officers near the scene of a shooting at Market Street and Cedar Avenue, the department said in a news release.

That first shooting, which occurred at about 12:40 a.m., began with a dispute, but ultimately led to no injuries, according to City News Service.

After that incident, David Gonzalez fled to a nearby apartment building, and as officers were negotiating his surrender, Jason Gonzalez “fired multiple rounds at officers from a nearby location,” the LBPD said.

“This unacceptable act of violence committed against our police officers serves as a stark reminder of the inherent danger in the law enforcement profession,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in the release. “I commend the brave officers who risk their lives every day to keep our community safe.”

Jason Gonzalez faces five counts of attempted murder and one count each of negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

He is being held by the LBPD in lieu of $5 million bail. No information on a court date has been made available.

Information on any charges faced by David Gonzalez was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.