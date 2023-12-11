The leader of a gang based in the San Fernando Valley was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison on federal racketeering and narcotics crimes.

Mario Alberto Miranda, 32, of Sherman Oaks, was the leader of a gang referred to by the United States Department of Justice as the “Vineland Boys.”

Miranda was charged as the lead defendant in a federal grand jury indictment that targeted 31 of the gang’s members and associates.

On June 26, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as the RICO Act, to distribute methamphetamine.

From September 2008 to November 2019, Miranda and other members of the gang engaged in drug trafficking throughout the San Fernando Valley.

According to the DOJ, Miranda operated as the gang’s drug supplier and shot-caller who managed drug and firearms stash houses and extorted drug dealers who operated in areas that were under the gang’s control.

Miranda sold methamphetamine to buyers at a residence in Pacoima and a North Hollywood clothing store that he ran. He also sold about 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine to one specific buyer over the course of multiple transactions and ordered a co-conspirator to obtain a pound of meth for another buyer, the DOJ said.

He also collected “tax” proceeds from the gang members who sold drugs, and was also part of a scheme to collect payments to be redistributed to members of the gang who were in prison.

He ran two illegal marijuana grow houses in the Antelope Valley with dozens of illegal marijuana plants totaling more than 300 pounds.

The DOJ said Miranda helped organize meetings among gang members, including one such meeting at a Panorama City restaurant in March 2016 and a January 2017 meeting at a home in Sun Valley.

During both those meetings, which Miranda attended, he ordered members of the gang to “commit acts of violence against rival gang members and individuals suspected of cooperating with police.”

He was arrested in February 2019 and has remained in federal custody since.

As part of the grand jury indictment, federal prosecutors have secured 30 guilty pleas related to the gang, including 19 convictions that resulted in prison sentences of at least 10 years, including Miranda, and a gang triggerman who was sentenced to 31 years in federal prison for crimes that included three attempted murders of rival gang members — one of whom died after the indictment.

The case was investigated by a joint coalition comprised of local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Los Angeles Police Department.