One of the leaders of a notorious gang in South Los Angeles has been sentenced to prison for leading a crack cocaine trafficking ring in the Watts area, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.

Damion Baker, 46, of L.A., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for leading an operation that manufactured and distributed crack cocaine around the gang’s territory in the Nickerson Gardens public housing projects in Watts.

In February, Baker pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine, as well as one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Baker was the lead defendant in an indictment targeting the gang, which is associated with the Bloods. He’s been in custody since his arrest in April 2021 as part of the case.

According to the DOJ, from August 2019 to May 2020, Baker organized and led the drug trafficking operation, distributing cocaine throughout the gang territory and arranging orders from cocaine suppliers.

Baker himself, as well as his fellow gang members, would process the pure cocaine into crack, which they would then sell throughout the gang’s territory. They would also sell the processed crack cocaine back to the original cocaine supplier, the DOJ said.

Baker oversaw the packaging and delivery of the drugs, as well as managed the stash houses the gang would use to store the proceeds, one of which was located in the housing project.

As part of his plea, Baker also admitted to possessing a firearm, which was used to protect his operation. He was prohibited from possessing a gun due to past felony convictions, including past charges for possession of cocaine and domestic violence, the DOJ said.

He agreed to forfeit the gun and more than $44,000 in cash that was seized when police searched his home in the Harbor Gateway area, as well as a home in Compton.

Prosecutors called Baker the “most culpable and essential figure” in the drug ring, which they said has plagued the city, particularly in the Watts area.

Baker is one of 12 defendants in the DOJ indictment. The other 11 have either pleaded guilty or signed plea deals, officials said. They are all expected to be sentenced in the near future.

Tony Carr, identified as Baker’s second-in-command, pleaded guilty to related charges last July. The 52-year-old has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s violent gang task force, which is comprised of local law enforcement agencies.