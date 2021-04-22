LeBron James involved in controversy over deleted tweet about fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

Lakers star LeBron James is once again involved in controversy regarding a deleted tweet in the wake of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio.
James tweeted, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with a photo of the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Wednesday in James’ home state.
Officers arrived on the scene to witness a fight, with body cam footage appearing to show Bryant armed with a knife, attacking someone else. Officer Nicholas Reardon responded by firing four shots at Bryant, killing her.
The incident happened the same day a jury in Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. In the aftermath of the verdict, James tweeted one word — “ACCOUNTABILITY.”
