LeBron James involved in controversy over deleted tweet about fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

Lakers star LeBron James is once again involved in controversy regarding a deleted tweet in the wake of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

James tweeted, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with a photo of the officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Wednesday in James’ home state.

Officers arrived on the scene to witness a fight, with body cam footage appearing to show Bryant armed with a knife, attacking someone else. Officer Nicholas Reardon responded by firing four shots at Bryant, killing her.

The incident happened the same day a jury in Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. In the aftermath of the verdict, James tweeted one word — “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021