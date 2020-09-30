LeBron James purchases 2.5-acre Beverly Hills mansion for $36.75 million

King James has a new castle. The Lakers star, who’s currently competing for an NBA championship in Florida, just bought a Mediterranean-style compound in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Spanning 2.5 acres, the property was sold by the estate of Lee Phillip Bell, the talk show host and “The Young and the Restless” co-creator who died earlier this year.

The mammoth deal marks an eastward move for James, who also owns a pair of homes in Brentwood: one that he bought for $21 million in 2017 and another that he picked up two years later for $23 million.

A series of structures and amenities fill out the secluded grounds including a Mediterranean-style home, two guesthouses, a screening room, swimming pool, pool house and tennis court. The scenic setting takes in sweeping views of the city below.

