Legendary actress Marla Gibbs OK after appearing to faint during Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Legendary actress and comedian Marla Gibbs is in good spirts after she appeared to faint while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, a representative says.

The Emmy-nominated performer’s career has spanned five decades, including roles in classic sitcoms “The Jeffersons” and “227.” She was introduced Tuesday by famed producer Norman Lear.

The 90-year-old guest of honor was delivering her acceptance speech when she began slumping over.

Gibbs’ son stepped in, helping his mother to a chair with some water. The actress moved inside briefly, apparently suffering from heat exhaustion in the 88-degree heat.

Paramedics responded to the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard around noon for a medical emergency. But after treatment, Gibbs declined transport, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

The ceremony picked back up about a half an hour later, when Gibbs was formally presented her star.

“Thank you to all of you who have been fans of ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘227,’” she said in her acceptance speech. “We love you, and this is because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I’m able to be here today.”

“Marla got overwhelmed with all the excitement and heat but doing very well,” the actress’ agent, Garry Purdy, said in an email. “She’s enjoying the after party now!”