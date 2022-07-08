The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the passing Thursday of the team’s legendary international scout Mike Brito at the age of 87.

Brito worked in the Dodger organization for nearly 45 years.

“Our thoughts are with Brito’s family and friends,” the Dodgers stated in the announcement on social media.

Fans will remember Brito as the man with a cigar and a Panama hat who was forever holding a radar gun behind home plate.

Brito wasn’t only iconic for of his presence at Dodger games, but also because of his contributions to the organization.

As the team’s top scout in Mexico, Brito helped bring Fernandomania to Los Angeles by discovering future rookie of the year and Cy Young award winner Fernando Valenzuela.

“My heart is very heavy,” Valenzuela was quoted by the Associated Press. “Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike and we will all miss him very much.”

Brito also had a helping hand in the team’s most recent World Series Championship with the discovery of Julio Urias, who was on the mound for the final out of the club’s championship in 2020.

Brito helped bring more than 30 players to the big leagues, including outfielder Yasiel Puig, infielder Juan Castro, and pitchers Victor Gonzalez, Antonio Osuna, Dennys Reyes and Ismael Valdéz.

Brito was born in Cuba and moved to Los Angeles in 1968, the AP reported. He is survived by his wife, Rosario, and daughters Diana and Minerva.