One of the great base stealers in Los Angeles Dodgers history, Maury Wills, died Monday night at his home in Sedona, Arizona, the team announced.

Wills played 14 seasons in the major leagues, 12 of those with the Dodgers.

He played on three World Series championship teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965, and was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1962.

Over his career, Wills batted .281, had 2,134 hits and stole 586 bases in 1,942 games.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills,” the team tweeted on Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends.”

No cause of death was given.