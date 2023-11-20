Brick Convention, a massive Lego fan event, will be coming to Orange County in 2024, event organizers announced Monday. This will be the first time the event, known as the OC Brick Convention, will take place in the county.

The event will take place at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2024.

Tickets to the event are $14.99 per day and can be purchased here.

At the event, Lego fans will be able to:

Build Lego sets in the event’s “construction zone”

Purchase limited-edition, retired and other Lego merchandise

Meet professional Lego artists

See Lego creations from the Star Wars universe

See Lego creations built by local fan builders

The event will take place at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2024. (OC Brick Convention,)

The event will take place at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2024. (OC Brick Convention,)

The event will take place at the OC Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 2024. (OC Brick Convention,)

A portion of the proceeds from the event will also benefit the all-volunteer nonprofit organization Creations for Charity.

The money will be used to buy new Lego sets for “underprivileged children around the world during the holidays,” a news release said.