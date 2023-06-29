The pop-up restaurant will be located at South Figueroa St, Suite 200, Los Angeles, 90015, according to the event website (Hidden Media Network)

A new pop-up restaurant coming to Los Angeles allows guests to build their own “Lego-inspired” burgers.

A Lego-inspired burger joint, known as Brick Burger, will be coming to Los Angeles in November, according to ExploreHidden.com. The pop-up experience will allow guests to build their own beef, chicken, or veggie burger.

The limited experience will run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 12.

The pop-up restaurant will be located at S. Figueroa St. Suite 200 in Los Angeles, according to the event website.

“Our brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs,” ExploreHidden.com said.

By combing the worlds of Legos and gourmet burgers, the limited-time experience is suitable for both adults and children.

Tickets for the experience cost $47 each and include one burger and the choice of a soft drink, beer, or wine.

Event tickets can be purchased here.