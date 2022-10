Veteran actor Leslie Jordan was found dead Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into a building in Hollywood, his agent confirmed.

Los Angeles Police said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan, 67, suffered some type of medical emergency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KTLA footage showed Jordan’s BMW sedan sustained only minor damage in the collision.

The accident scene at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. Oct. 24, 2022 (KTLA)

Jordan is best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in “Hearts Afire” and Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” He also had prominent roles in “The Cool Kids,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story,” and went viral during the coronavirus pandemic with his hilarious videos posted on social media.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent, David Shaul, said in a statement.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

“My heart is broken,” former ‘Will & Grace’ castmate Sean Haynes posted to Twitter. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

