Only small pockets of California are still experiencing drought conditions thanks to the historic winter storms, based on data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday.

The latest map shows less than 9% of the state is still in a “moderate drought,” including sections of Riverside, San Bernardino and Inyo counties.

Less than 9% of California is still experiencing drought conditions based on data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on April 13, 2023. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

About 25% of the state is considered “abnormally dry,” leaving 65% of California completely free of any drought classification.

California was battered by at least a dozen atmospheric rivers over the winter and early spring, soaking the ground, replenishing reservoirs and dumping record amounts of snow in the Sierras.

Southern California has seen much drier weather since the start of April.

Metropolitan Los Angeles has received less than a third of an inch of rain over the past two weeks, according to the Ventura County Public Works Agency.