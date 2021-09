The Great Autos car club hosted its annual Rainbow Car Show at the Marina Pacifica parking lot in Long Beach on Sunday.

The event is the largest LGBTQ car show on the west coast, featuring nearly 100 vintage cars organized by color. The display was open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and admission was free.

The first 400 visitors received discount coupons and promotions from Marina Pacifica restaurants and merchants.