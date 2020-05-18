Lifeguards find 10-year-old boy, continue search for man missing in water at Venice Beach

L.A. County lifeguards search for a missing man at Venice Beach on May 17, 2020.

Lifeguards rescued a 10-year-old boy and were still searching for a man missing in the water at Venice Beach Sunday, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to the beach along the 4200 block of Ocean Front Walk shortly before 4 p.m. to help L.A. County Lifeguards after reports of two missing swimmers.

The child was found and evaluated and didn’t require hospitalization, LAFD said in an alert.

The search continues for the man in his 30s, who is believed to be the child’s father, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

Lifeguards have crews searching under water and in the surf while an L.A. County Fire Department chopper searches from above.

LAFD paramedics are on standby at the beach while lifeguards and Coast Guard teams search for the man.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

*UPDATE* #VeniceIC | Lifeguards are conducting Line Searches throughout the surf zone. Dive 1 is Conducting subsurface searches with support from Baywatch Del Rey. and @LACoFireAirOps Copter 12 is conducting an aerial search. Location is Ketch Tower in Venice Beach. pic.twitter.com/TgTiT5QGY7 — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) May 18, 2020

The Coast Guard and LA County are currently searching for missing 39-year-old man off the coast of Venice Beach. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) May 18, 2020