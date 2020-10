A Google Maps image shows the street near the Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

One person is dead after an ultra light aircraft went down in a flood channel near the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, authorities said Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department first tweeted about the incident at 3680 W. 120th Street at 9:45 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

AIRCRAFT DOWN | FS162 | 3680 W 120th St #Hawthorne | One ultra light aircraft down in flood channel adjacent to Hawthorne Airport. One patient deceased on scene. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 4, 2020