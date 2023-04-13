A weak upper-level low-pressure system is moving over Southern California, bringing scattered rain showers and drizzle to many areas of the region Thursday.

“We’ll have overcast skies and maybe a sprinkle or two,” said KTLA meteorologist Mark Kriski.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles reported up to 0.05 inches of rainfall overnight across the coast and valley areas, with slightly higher amounts in the foothills and coastal slopes of the San Gabriel Mountains.

A deep marine layer extends across the Southern California coast and basins north into Santa Barbara County.

High temperatures in metro Los Angeles will be in the low 60s on Thursday and mid-to-upper 60s on Friday.

“Skies will clear by Saturday and we can expect beautiful weather through the weekend and into early next week,” Kriski said.