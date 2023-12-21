If anyone was planning to go to the Malibu beaches amid the back-to-back storms that are dousing the Southland, those plans are fully foiled now.

The city of Malibu announced that its beaches were closed as of mid-morning Thursday due to lightning strikes.

“LA County Lifeguards are clearing the water & closing beaches in Malibu due to lightning strikes & thunderstorms based on National Weather Service advice,” the city said in an alert.

The beaches are expected to reopen early Thursday afternoon, but in the meantime, “people outdoors near beaches should seek shelter,” officials said.