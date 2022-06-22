This file photo from April 30, 2020 shows the pier locked and closed in Newport Beach, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lightning strikes along the coast prompted beach closures in Long Beach Wednesday morning.

Saying there was “significant lightning strike within the breakwall,” the Long Beach Fire Department announced that all beaches and waterways were closed around 10:30 a.m. due to the inclement weather.

Residents were asked to stay off the beaches and bike paths until further notice.

Beaches in Orange County, from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar, were also briefly closed Wednesday before reopening around 10:45 a.m.

“Lifeguards have temporarily closed the beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del Mar as a precaution while the storm cell moves through,” City of Newport Beach officials said shortly before 9 a.m., citing a “ weather situation.”

After reopening beaches, Newport officials warned residents that the weather was still unstable and changing.

The closures came as summer storms hurled lightning and showered Southern California with monsoonal rains as thunder rumbled through the region.

Residents were told to expect small hail and heavy rain throughout the day Wednesday.

Latest radar image with lightning strikes over the last hour (white dots). Heavy rain, pea sized hail, frequent lightning occurring over #LockwoodValley #Palmdale #Pearblosson pic.twitter.com/ehnw2bv7Gw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 22, 2022

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued early Wednesday for different areas, including in Los Angeles County.

The National Weather Service said lightning in June is not unheard of, especially in the mountains and deserts.