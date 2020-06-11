Lime Fire burning near Lake Piru grows to 450 acres, is 20% contained; 2 people injured

Firefighters battle the 200-acre Lime Fire near Lake Piru in Ventura County on June 10, 2020. (Credit: Ventura County Fire Department)

Firefighters on Thursday are working to contain a brush fire in the Lake Piru area that has scorched hundreds of acres, prompted evacuations and injured at least two people.

The Lime Fire broke out in a remote area of Piru, near Lime Canyon, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday amid another day of sweltering heat and dry conditions.

As of Thursday morning, the blaze had scorched 450 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The flames are burning “in difficult to access terrain” and headed east, toward Lake Piru, according to the latest incident information.

“Firefighters continue to build and improve containment lines around the fire,” the agency said in its latest update.

The flames quickly spread after erupting, threatening about two dozen structures at one point.

Two people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Officials ordered the evacuation of the following area: Lake Piru Recreation Area; the west side of Piru Canyon Road, from Lake Piru South to Orchard Street.

While Southern California has been in the midst of a heat wave, temperatures are expected to cool down slightly on Thursday. Still, the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Piru area predicted an afternoon high of 92 degrees.

Humidity was at 36% shortly before 9 a.m., with light winds blowing in the area.