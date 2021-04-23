Limited COVID-19 vaccine walk-up slots available at L.A. County mass vaccination sites through Monday

A limited number of walk-up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are available at mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles County through Monday, officials announced in a statement Thursday.

Those 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated without booking an appointment at several different county sites, while supplies last. Teenagers, 16 and 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said although transmission has been slowed in Los Angeles County, people are still dying every day from COVID-19.

“If you aren’t vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 is about 1 in 500. If you get vaccinated, your chances of dying from COVID-19 are less than 1 in a million,” Ferrer said. “The more people vaccinated, the less deaths we will suffer. Even if you had COVID-19 and recovered, you still need to get vaccinated to have more complete and longer-lasting protection.”

Health officials on Thursday reported 36 new deaths and 439 additional coronavirus cases. There are 468 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 24% are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups while supplies last include:

Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center located at 3850 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550. Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Forum located at 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305. Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Balboa Sports Complex located at 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino, CA 91316. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

College of the Canyons located at 25000 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cal State Northridge located at 18343 Plummer St., Northridge, CA 91325. Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Eugene A Obregon Park – Gymnasium located at 4021 East 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pomona Fairplex located at 2370 East Arrow Highway, (Gate 15), La Verne, CA 91750. Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LA County Office of Education located at 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242. Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in L.A. County, or to make an appointment, visit vaccinatelacounty.com.