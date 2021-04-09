Limited number of fans to finally be welcomed back to Dodger Stadium for home opener, championship celebration

Dodgers fans rejoice! Dodger Stadium is open to the public once again. Last season, the team rallied to a World Series championship with cardboard cutouts and piped-in crowd noise (surprisingly not the first time) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of fans will be welcomed to the Dodgers’ home opener Friday when they host the Washington Nationals. Ironically, this is the team they faced the last time fans were allowed in the park in October 2019. The Dodgers lost and were knocked out of the playoffs. There’s less pressure on this game, but the team will be taking a 5-2 record into the matchup, so there’s plenty of excitement.

The Angels won their home opener April 1, with the players expressing gratitude for the renewed presence of the fans. Let’s see if the Dodgers channel the energy the same way.

Tickets

All tickets will be digital. Fans will have to access them via a mobile device with the MLB Ballpark App. And if you really want a souvenir, maybe frame a screenshot of your access code.

