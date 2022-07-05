A Lincoln Heights man was killed after apparently confronting an intruder in his apartment Monday night.

Authorities received a burglary in progress call in the 2000 block of North Griffin Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

Arriving officers located a Hispanic man in his 60s down inside the apartment who was “suffering some type of assault or blunt force trauma,” Rabbett said.

Investigators believe the intruder entered the apartment and got involved in some type of assault or fight with the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, died from his injuries.

Authorities have not identified or found the weapon used in the attack.

The suspect, who was wearing a face mask and dark clothing, then fled the apartment on foot.

Police believe the victim’s spouse and child were in the apartment at the time of the incident but neither were physically harmed by the intruder, Rabbett said.

The motive for the incident is still under investigation.