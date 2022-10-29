Lottery players flocked to Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne as the Powerball topped $800 million on Oct. 29, 2022 (KTLA)

Lottery fever is spreading across the United States as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high.

On Saturday, a massive line of people gathered at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, hoping to cash in on the estimated $800 million prize.

The store has a history of producing winning lottery tickets; there’s even a mini blue bird inside that you can rub for good luck.

Ticket sales around the country are pushing the jackpot even higher ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

If a player wins the jackpot, it will rank as the second largest in Powerball history.

The lottery jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. That lucky player landed a $200 million win.

Since then, there have been 36 drawings with no grand prize winner.

If no one wins during Saturday night’s drawing, the amount will increase to around $1 billion — yes, billion — ahead of the next drawing on Monday.

The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million, but people Blue Bird said they were feeling lucky. The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m.