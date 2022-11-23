There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving.

Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened.

The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can be ordered ahead of time.

The Honey Baked Ham Co. was founded in Detroit in 1957, according to the company’s website.

The company has 17 locations throughout Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Shoppers who planned ahead could have saved themselves an early morning trip to the stores: you can get the products shipped to your door.