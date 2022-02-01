List: Lunar New Year celebrations happening in Southern California

Families across Southern California are celebrating the Lunar New Year for the second time during the pandemic.
The Year of the Tiger begins Tuesday, kick-starting celebrations in Los Angeles and across the globe.
Here are some local Lunar New Year celebrations taking place this year:
- Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival returns on Feb. 20 with all-day entertainment
- Chinese New Year Celebration at the Huntington takes place on Feb. 5 and 6 and features lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music and art and craft demonstrations
- Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place runs through Feb. 8 with cherry blossom wishing trees, festive gold and red lanterns and holiday themed activities.
- Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park runs through Feb. 13 and features Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, the first appearance of Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon,” child-friendly crafts and activities, Lunar New Year marketplaces, live holiday entertainment and appearances by popular Disney characters.
Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 8 on Feb. 1, 2021.