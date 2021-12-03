List reveals ‘cheapest’ homes for sale in most expensive Los Angeles, O.C. ZIP codes

The Malibu coast is seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Los Angeles and Orange counties are home to some of the priciest real estate in the U.S., accounting for almost a quarter of the entries on a recent list of the most expensive ZIP codes.

Of the 100 ZIP codes with the most expensive median sale prices, those two counties alone made up 30 of the 127 entires on the real estate data company Property Shark’s top 100 list (the rankings, released last month, actually has more than 100 due to ties).

While California made up about 70% of the entries overall, L.A. topped all counties in the country with 21 places on the list.

To residents of the Southland, the exorbitant cost of buying a home probably comes as no surprise. But in a sea of seven-figure and higher price tags, there are still bargains — at least, relatively speaking — to be had. The bad news for potential home buyers is that those seem to be few and far in between.

After the list was released, analysts with PropertyShark sister division Point 2 Homes pored through the data and current real estate listings in order to find the least expensive real estate listings in each of the priciest ZIP codes.

“What did they discover? Given how tight the market is in some of these locations, the lowest-priced property available at the moment might still not be a bargain for the majority of home seekers,” a Point 2 Homes news release states.

In some cases, the cheapest real estate listing even costs well above the median sale price. But in others, there are actual deals to be had.

Four of the costliest ZIP codes — including Laguna Beach (92651) and Calabasas (91302) — all featured at least expensive home with an asking price below $200,000, according to Point 2 Homes.

Overall, the price range across the 127 markets varied from about $150,000 and $10.5 million. By comparison, last year’s list extended from $425,000 to $3.7 million.

Below is a breakdown of the lowest-priced homes currently on the market in the 30 most expensive ZIP codes in L.A. and Orange counties.

Los Angeles County

U.S. RankZip CodeCityAddressAsking PriceZIP’s Median Sale Price (2021)Square Feet
690210Beverly Hills9849 Portola Dr.$1,279,000$4,125,0001,220
890402Santa Monica446 San Vicente Blvd.$579,000$4,058,000583
2190265Malibu19064 Pacific Coast Highway$812,000$3,250,0001,952
2190272Los Angeles16321 Pacific Coast Highway$590,000$3,250,000500
3290266Manhattan Beach522 Rosecrans Ave.$1,599,000$2,910,0001,092
4091108San Marino2765 Huntington Dr.$1,598,000$2,490,0001,482
4290077Los Angeles1155 N. Beverly Glen.$1,555,000$2,460,0001,482
4390212Beverly Hills434 S. Canon Dr. #102$844,000$2,165,0001,096
5290049Los Angeles622 S. Barrington Ave. #404$625,000$2,165,000754
5390274Rolling Hills627 Deep Valley Dr. #207$759,900$2,118,0001,040
5891008Bradbury222 El Cielo Ln.$1,698,000$2,000,0003,323
5991436Encino4557 Haskell Ave. #104$625,000$1,985,0001,070
5990048Los Angeles6151 Orange St. #203$495,000$1,985,000569
6090254Hermosa Beach320 Hermosa Ave. #206$1,150,000$1,980,0001,115
6591302Calabasas23777 Mulholland Hwy, Spc. 32$188,000$1,925,000not listed
6890291Venice700 Main St. #17$895,000$1,907,000800
6991011La Cañada Flintridge4646 Ocean View Blvd.$999,000$1,900,000not listed
6990036Los Angeles525 N. Sycamore Ave. #212$679,000$1,900,000904
7490211Beverly Hills174 N. Swall Dr. #104$1,069,000$1,850,0001,478
7990232Culver City3832 Overland Ave. #1$949,000 $1,819,0001,468
9890027Los Angeles4614 Finley Ave. #6$579,000$1,640,000798
Orange County

U.S. RankZip CodeCityAddressAsking PriceZIP’s Median Sale Price (2021)Square Feet
1490742 Huntington Beach130 Anderson St.$1,999,000$3,625,0002,300
1592662Newport Beach201 Opal Ave.$4,500,000$3,577,0003,180
1992657Newport Beach11 Ultima Dr.$2,050,000$3,365,0001,866
2092661Newport Beach611 E. Balboa Blvd.$812,000$3,250,0001,952
3692625Corona del Mar514 1/2 Begonia Ave.$1,125,000$2,695,000816
4192651Laguna Beach30802 S. Coast Highway #F25$149,000$2,475,000682
5492660Newport Beach346 Mayflower Dr. #346$255,00$2,118,0001,200
7692663Newport Beach29 Fremont St.$519,000$1,845,000971
9592861Villa Park17871 E. Collins Ave.$1,265,000$1,650,0002,775
You can read more about Point 2 Home’s methodology, as well as the full study, here.

