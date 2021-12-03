List reveals ‘cheapest’ homes for sale in most expensive Los Angeles, O.C. ZIP codes

The Malibu coast is seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Los Angeles and Orange counties are home to some of the priciest real estate in the U.S., accounting for almost a quarter of the entries on a recent list of the most expensive ZIP codes.

Of the 100 ZIP codes with the most expensive median sale prices, those two counties alone made up 30 of the 127 entires on the real estate data company Property Shark’s top 100 list (the rankings, released last month, actually has more than 100 due to ties).

While California made up about 70% of the entries overall, L.A. topped all counties in the country with 21 places on the list.

To residents of the Southland, the exorbitant cost of buying a home probably comes as no surprise. But in a sea of seven-figure and higher price tags, there are still bargains — at least, relatively speaking — to be had. The bad news for potential home buyers is that those seem to be few and far in between.

After the list was released, analysts with PropertyShark sister division Point 2 Homes pored through the data and current real estate listings in order to find the least expensive real estate listings in each of the priciest ZIP codes.

“What did they discover? Given how tight the market is in some of these locations, the lowest-priced property available at the moment might still not be a bargain for the majority of home seekers,” a Point 2 Homes news release states.

In some cases, the cheapest real estate listing even costs well above the median sale price. But in others, there are actual deals to be had.

Four of the costliest ZIP codes — including Laguna Beach (92651) and Calabasas (91302) — all featured at least expensive home with an asking price below $200,000, according to Point 2 Homes.

Overall, the price range across the 127 markets varied from about $150,000 and $10.5 million. By comparison, last year’s list extended from $425,000 to $3.7 million.

Below is a breakdown of the lowest-priced homes currently on the market in the 30 most expensive ZIP codes in L.A. and Orange counties.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

You can read more about Point 2 Home’s methodology, as well as the full study, here.