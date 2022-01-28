The Central Garden of the Getty Center is seen October 28, 2005 in Los Angeles (David McNew/Getty Images)

For the second straight January, there won’t be an annual free museum day in Southern California, the popular event where visitors can enter dozens of local institutions without paying for admission.

Last held in 2020, SoCal Museums canceled the “Free-for-All Day” due to COVID-19. It’s still unclear whether the event — which usually takes place at the end of January or beginning of February — could still happen at some point this year, as an update for 2022 hasn’t been posted yet.

But for those looking for budget-friendly activities and educational experiences, you don’t have to wait for the free museum day to access no-cost admission. In fact, many of them already either offer free admission year-round, or on designated days or hours.

Keep in mind, though, that many require advance reservations, and special exhibitions normally are not included.

These museums are always free:

These museums offer free admission on select days/hours:

Note: Some museums that typically offer free admission daily or at specified times are currently closed.