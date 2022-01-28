For the second straight January, there won’t be an annual free museum day in Southern California, the popular event where visitors can enter dozens of local institutions without paying for admission.
Last held in 2020, SoCal Museums canceled the “Free-for-All Day” due to COVID-19. It’s still unclear whether the event — which usually takes place at the end of January or beginning of February — could still happen at some point this year, as an update for 2022 hasn’t been posted yet.
But for those looking for budget-friendly activities and educational experiences, you don’t have to wait for the free museum day to access no-cost admission. In fact, many of them already either offer free admission year-round, or on designated days or hours.
Keep in mind, though, that many require advance reservations, and special exhibitions normally are not included.
These museums are always free:
- Armory Center for the Arts
- The Broad
- California African American Museum
- California Science Center ($3 service fee)
- Cayton Children’s Museum (pay-as-you-wish for Los Angeles County residents)
- Chinese American Museum (suggested admission prices)
- Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum
- Forest Lawn Museum
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art
- The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
- Getty Center (parking is $20)
- Getty Villa (parking is $20)
- Glendora Historical Society
- Griffith Observatory
- Hammer Museum at UCLA
- Heroes Hall Veterans Museum and Education Center
- Holocaust Museum L.A. (free for California residents)
- LAFD Museum in Hollywood and San Pedro (open Saturdays only)
- LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- MOCA Grand Avenue
- Orange County Great Park / Palm Court Arts Complex
- Torrance Art Museum
- Travel Town Museum
- The Wende Museum
- The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum (donation suggested)
These museums offer free admission on select days/hours:
- The Arboretum (third Tuesday of the month)
- Autry Museum of the American West (second Tuesday of the month)
- Descanso Gardens (third Tuesday of the month)
- The Huntington (first Thursday of the month)
- Japanese American National Museum (free on Thursdays)
- Kidspace Museum (first Friday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m.)
- LACMA (weekdays after 3 pm for L.A. County residents; every second Tuesday of the month for all)
- La Brea Tar Pits Museum (3 to 5 p.m. daily for L.A. County residents)
- Laguna Art Museum (first Thursday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m.)
- Museum of Latin American Art (free every Sunday)
- Natural History Museum (3 to 5 p.m. daily for L.A. County residents)
- Palm Springs Art Museum (every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.)
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum (first Thursday of the month from 5 to 8 p.m.)
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art (free every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.)
- Santa Paula Art Museum (free every first Sunday of the month)
- Skirball Cultural Center (free every Thursday)
- USC Pacific Asian Museum (free every Thursday)
Note: Some museums that typically offer free admission daily or at specified times are currently closed.