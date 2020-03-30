Little Free Libraries in Glendale turned into food pantries during coronavirus crisis

A lending library included some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood on Sunday.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Several of Glendale’s Little Free Libraries have been converted into free food pantries to help those in need during the coronavirus emergency that has left scores of residents jobless and struggling financially.

Helmed by the Glendale library department’s staff and several community groups, people are encouraged to take and leave nonperishable items in the libraries-turned-pantries scattered across the city.

Like many other public facilities across Los Angeles County, Glendale’s libraries are closed to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“All library staff are working extremely hard to convert all of our offerings to ones which are available 24/7, online,” library Director Gary Shaffer said in a statement. “Still, we wanted to be there even more for our community.”

