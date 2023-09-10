Thousands are expected to attend the championship parade honoring the El Segundo 12U All-Stars who recently won the Little League World Series.

Storefronts and residences all throughout the city have been decked out in yellow and blue and signs with phrases like “Let’s go Gundo!” and “Gundo is proud of our boys” have been erected at seemingly every corner.

The parade itself begins at noon on Imperial Highway and Main Street, and continues down Main until El Segundo Boulevard, according to El Segundo Director of Parks and Recreation Aly Mancini.

A ceremony celebrating the players will be held at Stevenson Field immediately following the parade. That event requires a wristband, which will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street for $10 each.

“We are going to be introducing all of the players, we got some [members of] the city council making some remarks and some other little fun surprises,” Mancini said.

Louis Lappe and Finley Green touch the bust of Howard Lamade as the team celebrates after defeating Needville, Texas 6-1 during the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Residents of El Segundo have grown even closer since the boys’ Little League World Series win, Mancini told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos, evidenced by the thousands of people who attended the team’s homecoming parade on Aug. 28.

“Every single person in this community has rallied around these kids,” she said. “Every business, every restaurant, everyone is out on the streets, we’ve got signs everywhere…they’re like celebrities.”

Parking will be available at Pacific Coast Highway and El Segundo Boulevard, and several other lots throughout the city will be open for parade attendees. A free community shuttle will be available for those who park at the lot near PCH and El Segundo Boulevard.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and plan to arrive early. Main Street will close around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.