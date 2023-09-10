It was all cheers at a championship parade on Main Street in El Segundo on Sunday to honor the 12U All-Stars who recently won the Little League World Series.

Storefronts and residences all throughout the city have been decked out in yellow and blue and signs with phrases like “Let’s go Gundo!” and “Gundo is proud of our boys” have been erected at seemingly every corner.

The parade itself began at noon on Imperial Highway and Main Street and continued down Main until El Segundo Boulevard.

After the 12 players and their coaches rode through town, the celebration continued at Stevenson Field, their hometown ballpark, where the squad was recognized for their greatest achievements.

“It’s a lot of fun seeing how even people in the MLB are watching us play. It’s hard to comprehend,” Brody Brooks, one of the 12 all-stars, told KTLA.

The team faced fierce competition along the way, having to win five consecutive games to secure the championship and they did it in the most dramatic way possible: a walk off home run.

“I couldn’t believe they did it. That last game was amazing, that walk off home run by [Louis] Lappe,” said one of the event’s attendees. “It was just so fun and it’s really great for the whole town to come together and just really celebrate this. It’s so huge and so big and it feels really special, and it really makes you proud to be an El Segundo resident.”

Some of the El Segundo 12U All-Stars on stage at an event on Sept. 10, 2023, held after their Little World Series win. (KTLA)

Attendees at an event honoring the El Segundo 12U All-Stars on Sept. 10, 2023, after their Little League World Series win. (KTLA)

Thousands attended the team’s homecoming parade on Aug. 28 and the cheers continued almost daily, with the little league champions visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers and then the Los Angeles Angels recognized the all-stars, all while the boys were going to school, doing their chores and keeping up with A-games off the field.

“What we do with the kids is make sure that they’re humble, right, respectful, understand where they are and what they’re doing and today is the same,” one of the team’s coaches told KTLA.

After two weeks of celebrations, the team is prouder than ever of its accomplishments. The team’s championship win did come at a big cost for the families due to travel expenses, meals and lodging. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the families cover some of those costs for those who wish to donate.